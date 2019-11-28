 
Grenade removed from Antwerp home by police, investigation launched
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
    Grenade removed from Antwerp home by police, investigation launched

    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    The grenade was thrown into a house in Deurne, the second largest district of the municipality of Antwerp. Credit: PublicDomainPictures.Net

    Authorities discovered an unexploded grenade in a house in a district of Antwerp on Wednesday night.

    The grenade was thrown into a house on Van Heystveltstraat in Deurne in the municipality of Antwerp earlier that evening.

    “At around 1:00 AM we received a call that an explosive had been thrown into a home,” said Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp police.

    The Office for the Disposal and Destruction of Explosive Equipment (DOVO) was called to the scene.

    “It was too dangerous to transport the grenade, so DOVO exploded it nearby,” Bruyns told VRT NWS.

    The controlled explosion took place just before 4:00 AM in a wasteland on the Merksemsesteenweg. The grenade was exploded within a container using sandbags.

    The reason for the grenade ending up in the house in Deurne will be “part of the investigation conducted by the federal judicial police,” Bruyns told Gazet Van Antwerpen.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

