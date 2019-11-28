Over 200 beer bottles spill out of truck after collision in West Flanders

Several Juliper beer crates also fell out of the truck. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

More than 200 beer bottles fell out of a truck after it drove into a roundabout in West Flanders on Wednesday evening.

The collision took place at a roundabout on Bruggestraat in Ingelmunster in West Flanders and saw over 200 empty Jupiler beer bottles and several Jupiler beer crates end up on the street and roundabout.

At around 4:30 PM the fire brigade arrived to help the driver with the cleanup. Some passers-by and local residents also contributed to the clean-up effort. It was still going on at 6:00 PM, according to De Standaard.

The collision caused a traffic jam in the area.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times