Over 200 beer bottles spill out of truck after collision in West Flanders
Thursday, 28 November 2019
Several Juliper beer crates also fell out of the truck. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
More than 200 beer bottles fell out of a truck after it drove into a roundabout in West Flanders on Wednesday evening.
The collision took place at a roundabout on Bruggestraat in Ingelmunster in West Flanders and saw over 200 empty Jupiler beer bottles and several Jupiler beer crates end up on the street and roundabout.
At around 4:30 PM the fire brigade arrived to help the driver with the cleanup. Some passers-by and local residents also contributed to the clean-up effort. It was still going on at 6:00 PM, according to De Standaard.