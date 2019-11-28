 
European Parliament dedicates €500 million more to climate action in 2020 budget
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
Latest News:
European Parliament dedicates €500 million more to climate...
Grenade removed from Antwerp home by police, investigation...
Over 200 beer bottles spill out of truck...
Belgium’s effective retirement age lowest in all OECD...
Theo Francken has to explain controversial remarks about...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    European Parliament dedicates €500 million more to climate action in 2020 budget
    Grenade removed from Antwerp home by police, investigation launched
    Over 200 beer bottles spill out of truck after collision in West Flanders
    Belgium’s effective retirement age lowest in all OECD countries
    Theo Francken has to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals, demands Groen
    The majority in European Parliament has to stabilise, stresses Didier Reynders
    Belgian truck driver severely injured after crashing into tollbooth during police chase on French motorway
    Body of missing football supporter Ben Vanleene (28) found in Antwerp dock
    Severe traffic disruptions expected due to E17 blockades at French border on Thursday
    Belgian football player Eden Hazard sustains leg injury
    Flanders wants Russia excluded from international sports competitions for four years
    Belgium has to improve its radioactive waste management, says European Commission
    Police arrest 10 migrants at Brussels Gare du Nord station
    Drivers’ interests group calls for better coordination of Low Emission Zones
    Boris Johnson is ‘dangerous and unfit for office,’ says Scottish National Party leader
    Albert Heijn stops asking staff for photos in their underwear in clothing-size app
    What changes on 1 December in Belgium?
    Swastikas painted on Brussels town hall on Tuesday night
    MEPs give green light to von der Leyen’s European Commission
    The hidden cost of Belgium’s Royals
    View more

    European Parliament dedicates €500 million more to climate action in 2020 budget

    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    The 2020 budget was signed into law at the plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Credit: TeaMeister/Flickr.

    The European Parliament approved on Wednesday a budget deal for 2020 that promises to spend €500 million more on climate action, as well as invest in Erasmus and youth unemployment.

    MEPs approved the budget on Wednesday by 534 votes to 136, with 23 abstentions, after which it was signed into law by Italian politician and President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, in Strasbourg.

    This agreement is the final annual spending plan for the EU’s current financial framework, which started in 2014 and will run until the end of 2020, Euractiv explains.

    MEPs have obtained €850 million in total for their 2020 priorities.

    Over €500 million more is dedicated to climate action expenditure in the new plan.

    In addition, €50 million has been allocated to the Erasmus+ program, as well as €28.3 million towards the Youth Employment Initiative which aims to provide financial support to young people living in regions with high levels of youth unemployment.

    “We must have the courage to continue in this direction in the future. We must now opt for a long-term budget for 2021-2027 that … focuses on innovation, competitiveness, climate, infrastructure, security and migration management – which are the areas where Europe can absolutely offer added value compared to actions at the national level,” said Johan Van Overtveldt, Chair of the Committee on Budgets in a press release.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job