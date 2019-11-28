 
Grenade thrown into house in Antwerp: ‘strong’ link to drug world
Thursday, 28 November, 2019
    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    Grenade thrown into house in Antwerp: ‘strong’ link to drug world

    Thursday, 28 November 2019
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A grenade that was thrown into a house in Antwerp was probably linked to the drug world, according to the latest from the Antwerp prosecutor’s office.

    “At around 1:00 AM we received a call that an explosive had been thrown into a home,” said Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp police. The Office for the Disposal and Destruction of Explosive Equipment (DOVO) was called to the scene, and a controlled explosion took place just before 4:00 AM.

    Following initial investigations, there is now “a strong suspicion of a link with the drug world” being considered, said the prosecutor’s office.

    The events took place in a neighbourhood that was previously the target of two grenade attacks in March 2018. The device was thrown into a house but did not explode. No one was hurt.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

