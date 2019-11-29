Hundreds march through Brussels protesting climate change (Photos)...

Hundreds of climate activists gathered at Gare du Nord station at 1:30 PM on Friday before leaving the station to march through Brussels.

The activists are marching as part of the fourth Global Climate strike in Brussels, which was organised by climate groups Youth for Climate, Students for Climate and Workers for Climate.

Various members of climate action NGO groups were involved in the march, including the organising groups. Police officers were also dispersed in the crowds of activists.

Students for Climate could be seen holding up their banner, while other members of the group played drums in front of the banner holders who would form the front of the march.

Members of the environmental activist group, Extinction Rebellion, were also present.

At around 2:00 PM, the climate activists left Gare du Nord and marched down Boulevard Roi Albert II.

The marchers route will follow along Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, Boulevard Pachéco, Boulevard de Berlaimont, Boulevard de l’Impératrice, Carrefour de l’Europe, Boulevard de l’Impératrice, Rue Infante Isabelle, Cantersteen, Boulevard de l’Empereur, Rue des Alexiens, Rue des Bogards, Place Fontainas, Boulevard Maurice Lemonnier, Boulevard Poincaré and Esplanade de l’Europe, until they reach their final destination.

The Facebook page for the Global Climate strike explains that the event will end at around 4:30 PM, around when the activists are expected to arrive at Brussels-South train station.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times