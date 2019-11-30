Mont Blanc avalanche leaves two skiers dead...

The view from Pointe Helbronner on Mont Blanc, near where the avalanche took place. Credit: Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar/Flickr.

Two skiers have died after an avalanche hit the Italian side of the Mont Blanc mountain range on Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Italian mountain surveillance confirmed on Saturday.

The snow reportedly came loose at an altitude of around 3,000 meters on the Pointe Helbronner mountain in the Mont Blanc mountain range, near the Skyway cable car station.

The bodies of the two skiers were removed from the snow by emergency services who arrived on the scene shortly after the avalanche, Italian media reports.

The area around the Pointe Helbronner mountain is known for off-piste skiing.

A warning went out earlier this morning that there was danger of an avalanche in the area, Italian daily newspaper la Repubblica explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times