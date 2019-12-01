 
Winter Wonders kicks off with a light show at Brussels Grand Place (Photos)
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
    Winter Wonders kicks off with a light show at Brussels Grand Place (Photos)

    This year's Christmas tree was donated by the City of Stavelot. Credit: Sheila Uría Veliz/The Brussels Times

    Grand Place lit up its Christmas tree with a sound and light show on Friday as part of the Winter Wonders inauguration.

    The Christmas tree, located in Grand Place, was scheduled to light up at 5:45 PM on Friday, 30 November, before Winter Wonders officially inaugurated at 6:00 PM. However, the lights were turned on at around 6:10 PM.

     

    The 360° sound and light show began immediately after the Christmas tree lights were turned on, consisting of an arrangement of lights that illuminated all of Grand Place, with music playing in the background. The eight-minute performance continued to play every half an hour until 10:30 PM.

    To celebrate 400 years of Manneken-Pis, the Christmas tree, which was donated by the City of Stavelot, was decorated with 50 little Mannekin-Pis, 40 bubbles of red lights, 120 balls in the colours of the Belgian flag and 1.5 km of sparkling garland.

    Across from the tree, there also stood a life-sized nativity scene.

    The life-sized nativity scene at Brussels Grand Place. Credit: Sheila Uría Veliz/The Brussels Times

    The show was created by the Magic Monkey lighting designers collective in collaboration with Sonix and Charles de Moffarts “on the theme of discovering each other and the wealth of encounters,” according to the Winter Wonders agenda.

    The Grand Place will be lit up every day until 31 December. From Sunday to Thursday, the show will run every half hour from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

    On Friday and Saturday, the show will end at 10:30 PM. The last show will play at 6:00 PM on 31 December.

    Sheila Uría Veliz
    The Brussels Times

