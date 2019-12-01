 
Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue warning
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 December, 2019
Latest News:
Humanity must end its ‘war against nature’, UN...
Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue...
Winter Wonders kicks off with a light show...
Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increase in...
151 Belgian IS fighters died in Syria, security...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    Humanity must end its ‘war against nature’, UN Secretary-General says on the eve of COP25
    Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue warning
    Winter Wonders kicks off with a light show at Brussels Grand Place (Photos)
    Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increase in Belgium
    151 Belgian IS fighters died in Syria, security services estimate
    The Namur Christmas market is officially open; ice skating, fireworks, music and more
    EU mobilises emergency support to Albania after deadly earthquake
    Mont Blanc avalanche leaves two skiers dead
    Doctor admits to euthanising a dementia patient four years ago
    Dutch police search for culprit of stabbing attack in The Hague
    SNCB could bring hydrogen trains to Belgium
    Garbage collection in Brussels continues to be disrupted this weekend
    Two Belgian IS women detained in Antwerp and Bruges
    We’ll Miss you, Jean-Claude
    Brussels school will start scanning pupils when they enter and exit the building
    Villo! deploys 1,800 electric sharing bicycles in Brussels Region
    Sexual abuse of minors: Parliament rectifies ‘oversight’ reducing statute of limitations
    First batch of Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Brussels to make Rue Sainte-Catherine a car-free zone
    Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps for the first time
    View more

    Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue warning

    Sunday, 01 December 2019
    Strands of the contagious and infectious viral disease, mumps. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Université libre de Bruxelles issued a warning on 24 November after several cases of the contagious and infectious viral disease, mumps, were discovered on its campus. 

    The medical services of the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) issued the warning by letter.

    A screenshot of the letter was posted on the Facebook page of the University’s Student Circle Association two days later, on 26 November. The post has been shared over 20 times.

    The letter explains that although most of the students diagnosed with mumps have already been seen by a doctor, the contagiousness of the viral disease means that it is important that students are aware of the symptoms, which are; “fever, headache, missing appetite and the painful swelling of the salivary glands,” the letter explains.

    “This virus can even affect those who are already vaccinated against it,” the letter adds, encouraging students to visit the University’s medical services if they are in any doubt.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job