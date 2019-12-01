Several mumps diagnoses prompt Brussels university to issue warning

The Université libre de Bruxelles issued a warning on 24 November after several cases of the contagious and infectious viral disease, mumps, were discovered on its campus.

The medical services of the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) issued the warning by letter.

A screenshot of the letter was posted on the Facebook page of the University’s Student Circle Association two days later, on 26 November. The post has been shared over 20 times.

The letter explains that although most of the students diagnosed with mumps have already been seen by a doctor, the contagiousness of the viral disease means that it is important that students are aware of the symptoms, which are; “fever, headache, missing appetite and the painful swelling of the salivary glands,” the letter explains.

“This virus can even affect those who are already vaccinated against it,” the letter adds, encouraging students to visit the University’s medical services if they are in any doubt.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times