 
Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 December, 2019
Latest News:
Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium...
Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school...
Climate disasters force 20 million people from their...
Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga...
Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 December 2019
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
    Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives
    Climate disasters force 20 million people from their homes each year
    Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga
    Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury
    Leuven officials to adopt an all-electric car fleet by 2030
    Belgium’s railway will not strike on 12 December
    Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)
    Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook
    Ursula von der Leyen is yet to sleep in her office ‘bedroom’
    Brussels shopping district hit by power cut
    Pearl Jam confirmed as first Rock Werchter 2020 headliner
    €50,000 income gap recorded across Belgian communities
    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, released from prison
    Five Belgians arrested following high-speed car chase in the Netherlands
    ‘Let the forests grow’: protecting old trees key in EU’s fight against climate change
    Warehouse shot at with machine gun in fifth violent incident in Antwerp in past week
    Rechargeable electronic devices blamed for increase in house fires in Flanders
    About 10% of garbage collecting routes in Brussels ‘can still not be guaranteed’
    Three rescuers killed and total of five dead in severe storms in France
    View more

    Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook

    Monday, 02 December 2019
    The incident took place at Brussels Gare du Midi on Saturday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi has gone viral on Facebook.

    The woman, who is in her twenties, posted about the incident on Sunday at around 1:50 PM.

    During the incident, ten police officers surrounded the young woman during an identity check and directed several derogatory remarks towards her. 

    Initially, two police officers asked the woman for her identity card when she was passing through the train station. She complied and gave the officers her ID card, the Facebook post explains.

    Upon discovering that the woman had climate action stickers on her bag, one of the police officers said “so you want to change the world, miss?! You want to change the world, right? But you’ll never make it, miss. Never.”

    In response, the woman told the police officers that she prefers to be called “madame,” to which the police officers responded, “but how old are you, miss, to call you madame? Are you married?”. An officer then asked her, “are you shaking, miss? It’s very suspicious to shake the way you are. We could stop you, you know?”.

    The Facebook post has since been shared over 700 times and has received comments from over 200 people.

    The woman is considering filing an official complaint about the incident, BX1 confirm.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job