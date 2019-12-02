Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook

A woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi has gone viral on Facebook.

The woman, who is in her twenties, posted about the incident on Sunday at around 1:50 PM.

During the incident, ten police officers surrounded the young woman during an identity check and directed several derogatory remarks towards her.

Initially, two police officers asked the woman for her identity card when she was passing through the train station. She complied and gave the officers her ID card, the Facebook post explains.

Upon discovering that the woman had climate action stickers on her bag, one of the police officers said “so you want to change the world, miss?! You want to change the world, right? But you’ll never make it, miss. Never.”

In response, the woman told the police officers that she prefers to be called “madame,” to which the police officers responded, “but how old are you, miss, to call you madame? Are you married?”. An officer then asked her, “are you shaking, miss? It’s very suspicious to shake the way you are. We could stop you, you know?”.

The Facebook post has since been shared over 700 times and has received comments from over 200 people.

The woman is considering filing an official complaint about the incident, BX1 confirm.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times