Zara on Rue Neuve is closed due to strike on Tuesday morning

The strike will take place outside Zara on Rue Neuve on Tuesday morning. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Zara on Rue Neuve is closed on Tuesday due to news of a strike that plans to block access to the entrance of the Spanish apparel retailer.

The strike is going ahead because trade unions are concerned about the working conditions provided by the Spanish multinational clothing company, Inditex, who own Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Zara Home, amongst other popular stores.

According to the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions (ACV), Inditex employs around 2,000 people in 86 stores across Belgium, Bruzz explains.

After the strike, which the unions hope will send a “signal” to management, a delegation will visit Inditex’s headquarters in Belgium.

“We will be accompanied by colleagues from Germany, France and Luxembourg, because negotiations are also starting in these countries. The intention is to stay in solidarity with each other if the negotiations abroad or at home go badly,” Jalil Bourhidane, permanent secretary of trade at the ACV explained.

Negotiations regarding wages are expected to be held on 6 December in Belgium.

The unions are asking for fixed wages, a more transparent wage policy, the end of precarious contracts and the monthly payment of overtime, amongst other things, writes Le Soir.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times