 
Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was chopped up and burned
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 December, 2019
Latest News:
Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was...
Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars...
Bribery accusation prompts Belgian mayor to file slander...
Flemish city takes down Christmas tree because it...
Flemish environment minister faces backlash after saying she...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was chopped up and burned
    Flanders calls for ‘zero emission’ company cars
    Bribery accusation prompts Belgian mayor to file slander complaint
    Flemish city takes down Christmas tree because it is ‘too ugly’
    Flemish environment minister faces backlash after saying she will ‘plane-pool’ to COP25
    Two Belgian restaurants named in world’s top 100
    Antwerp building evacuated after explosion in suspected grenade attack
    Green light to alcohol ban in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Entrance to Zara on Rue Neuve will be blocked by strike on Tuesday morning
    Crisis plan against doubts about vaccinations to be launched by Flanders
    Record-breaking Black Friday in Belgium
    Brussels police seize car from driver endangering school children’s lives
    Climate disasters force 20 million people from their homes each year
    Over 100 Brussels Airlines passengers stuck in Malaga
    Man who ‘accidentally’ killed partner with antique rifle to be tried before jury
    Leuven officials to adopt an all-electric car fleet by 2030
    Belgium’s railway will not strike on 12 December
    Endangered white rhino born in Belgium (photos)
    Woman’s description of police harassment at Brussels Gare du Midi goes viral on Facebook
    Ursula von der Leyen is yet to sleep in her office ‘bedroom’
    View more

    Murder suspect’s sons says missing plumber’s body was chopped up and burned

    Tuesday, 03 December 2019
    56-year-old plumber, Johan Van der Heyden, is thought to have been brutally murdered after disappearing in June. Credit: Belgian Federal Police

    The underage sons of a Netherlands-based sex worker suspected of murdering a Belgian plumber missing since June have revealed gruesome details about what happened to the victim after he drove across the border.

    Dutch and Belgian police have been investigating Johan Van der Heyden’s disappearance for months, since he was not heard of after driving to the Netherlands on 2 June, with his work van last seen on a border highway near the Dutch municipality of Bergen-op-Zoom.

    In testimonies given to the police, a 16 and 17-year-old identified as the children of a central suspect in Van der Heyden’s death said the man had been killed and chopped up with his body parts later burned in a campfire, HLN reports.

    The plumber’s disappearance sparked a lengthy investigation in both Belgium and the Netherlands, leading to the recent arrest of the two minors in a trailer park in the Netherlands, after the arrest of a woman identified as their mother, 39-year-old Wanda VR, who has been detained since August.

    Originally from Lint, near Antwerp, Van der Heyden was reportedly a client of Wanda VR, who worked as a sex worker and whose partner, a 30-year-old man identified as Nicky S., is also arrested as a fellow main suspect in the murder of the Belgian plumber.

    The underaged boys’ testimonies, in which they gave detailed accounts of what they believed happened to the suspected murder victim, coincides with a separate testimony of a witness of the site where the victim’s remains were allegedly burned, who said the campsite smelled like “fried bacon” for days.

    The motive of the suspects remains so far unclear, with two additional people, identified as a woman and her 18-year-old daughter, detained under suspicion that they may have facilitated the main suspects’ access to a warehouse where their alleged victim’s body was cut up.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job