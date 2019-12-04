 
'Same sport different sexuality' Ghent rowers go viral during launch of anti-homophobia campaign
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
    ‘Same sport different sexuality’ Ghent rowers go viral during launch of anti-homophobia campaign

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    The four men pictured in the photograph row for different clubs in Ghent. Credit: Needpix.com

    A photograph of four Ghent rowers with the message ‘same sport different sexuality’ written on their chests has surfaced online and gone viral during the launch of a new anti-homophobia campaign.

    The campaign, which specifically aims to raise awareness of homophobia in sport and sports clubs, was launched when the photo was posted on Tuesday on the Instagram account of one of the rowers in the photo.

    The photo shows four men, standing bare-chested and side by side, with one word from the phrase ‘same sport different sexuality’ written on each of their chests in heavy black font.

    “Today we are launching the first part of our campaign “same sport, different sexuality,” to raise awareness about homophobia in sports, which unfortunately is still a taboo,” a description that accompanies the Instagram photo explains.

    View this post on Instagram

    Today we are launching the first part of our campaign “same sport, different sexuality”, to raise awareness about homophobia in sports, which unfortunately is still a taboo. Playing sports should be about having fun and improving your mental and physical health. It’s about escaping the daily stress of school or work. You should not have to worry about your sexual orientation whilst playing the sport you love. This is why we reach out to you! To all straight people playing sports: take a picture with your LGBTQ- teammate to show them your love and acceptance, and post it using our hashtag #samesportdifferentsexuality. We will be collecting all pics on our social media pages. No one should have to hide their sexuality out of fear for their teammates’ reactions. No one should have to be afraid to even start playing sports for this reason. Sport is for everyone so let’s create a place of acceptance. Big thanks to my fellow rowers @claeys_ruben, @nielsraoulboone and @henri__st . Straight guys who truly don’t have a problem with me being gay and accept everyone for who he or she is. Big thanks to our amazing photographer @louiskerckhof and his assistant @nanoialoha , for the great pictures. Big thanks to our MUA @suki_mg_ , a real upcoming talent. Couldn’t have done it without you guys. #same #sport #different #sexuality #sports #straightguy #gay #lgbtq #awereness #instaguy #campaign #taboo #equality #sportlife #love #homophobia #rowing #roeien #sexualorientation @hoscos

    A post shared by Simon Haerinck (@simonhaerinck) on

    “No one should have to hide their sexuality for fear of their teammates’ reactions. No one should have to be afraid to start playing sports for this reason. Sport is for everyone so let’s create a place of acceptance,” the caption accompanying the photo adds.

    The campaign encourages heterosexuals who play sport to show acceptance by taking a picture with their LGBTQ teammates and posting it online using the hashtag #samesportdifferentsexuality.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

