 
Thousands sign petition against new ‘megalomaniac’ towers in EU quarter
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 December, 2019
Latest News:
Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per...
Missing Belgian plumber: remains likely thrown into the...
The world halal market will be worth more...
Thousands sign petition against new ‘megalomaniac’ towers in...
Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    Saint-Josse-ten-Noode to offer parking spaces for €68 per month to its residents
    Missing Belgian plumber: remains likely thrown into the water in the Netherlands
    The world halal market will be worth more than $2.5 billion by 2020
    Thousands sign petition against new ‘megalomaniac’ towers in EU quarter
    Car of missing woman (54) discovered abandoned beside river in Antwerp
    Three suspects arrested in Antwerp violent incidents investigation
    Brussels wins call to host Esports Europe headquarters
    ‘Same sport different sexuality’ Ghent rowers go viral during launch of anti-homophobia campaign
    What’s the issue with Zwarte Piet ?
    Teen pulled unconscious from pool, laughing gas use suspected
    Serious road violations more than halved on busy Brussels boulevard
    Belgium must repatriate Belgian IS member and her child, court rules
    Lab explosion at University of Ghent leaves one seriously injured
    Child killed after being hit by car near Brussels park
    Sinterklaas actor arrested: previously convicted for ‘relationship’ with 13-year-old girl
    Belgium’s churchgoers are now mostly women
    Huge quantities of ‘bushmeat’ pass through Brussels Airport each year
    Ursula von der Leyen takes over from Jean-Claude Juncker
    Drivers warned of icy roads in Belgium on Tuesday night
    Brussels’ peak-pollution levels nearly twice as bad as Manhattan’s
    View more

    Thousands sign petition against new ‘megalomaniac’ towers in EU quarter

    Wednesday, 04 December 2019
    A public inquiry and consultation on the project will end on 5 December. Credit: perspective.brussels

    Construction plans to send new towering buildings shooting into the Brussels skyline from the heart of the European quarter are facing opposition, with a petition against the project already garnering 4,000 signatures.

    As part of ambitions to redevelop the EU quarter, construction plans have been announced for new skyscrapers, including a new European Commission tower which is expected to dethrone the Tour de Midi as the tallest building in Brussels.

    Opposition to the project is being organised by the Montgomery-Tervuren neighbourhood committee, whose online petition has already gathered more than 4,000 signatures.

    “Every single one of these towers are all bigger and more megalomaniac than the last,” the committee wrote in the online petition, saying that the tallest one will rise to a height of 155 metres.

    The plans, spearheaded by regional authorities, have also drawn opposition from authorities of the City of Brussels and from the Royal Commission of Sites and Monuments, with both issuing negative advice for the project.

    An assessment for the construction of the towers carried out by the Master Development Plan, a body of perspective.brussels tasked with studying urban projects and strategies, is expected to wrap up on 5 December.

    Additional neighbourhood and resident groups have also spoken out against the construction plans, saying that residents are not being taken into account by authorities in such large-scale redevelopment plans.

    “We are rebuilding the city without the citizens,” Liévin Chemin of the citizens association Bral Brussels said. “There is far too little participation and the various guidelines for construction are published so quickly that we hardly have time to give our advice.”

    Aside from benefitting from little inclusion in the process, the concerns of the resident and citizen associations also centre around the expected height of the buildings.

    The concerns revolve around the impact the towers will have on the skyline and on the distribution of light and shadows in the area, with some pointing out that they will soar past the triumphal arc in the nearby Parc du Cinquantenaire.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job