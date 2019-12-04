Brussels Airport cancels eight flights in advance of national strike in France

Eight flights to and from Brussels Airport scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled in anticipation of a strike in France that is expected to disrupt travel in and outside of the country over the coming days.

Four Brussels Airlines flights to and from France, a roundtrip journey to Toulouse and a roundtrip journey to Lyon, have been cancelled.

The same is true of four Ryanair flights to and from Spain- a roundtrip journey to Alicante and a roundtrip journey to Barcelona- which have been cancelled because the strike is likely to impact flights that would normally travel over France to get to neighbouring countries.

The national strike, due to begin at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, will affect rail, road and air transport and is expected to go on until Sunday coming.

Brussels Airport has not ruled out the possibility of more delays, according to HLN, while Brussels Airlines has said that it will see on Thursday if more cancellations are needed.

Customers impacted by the flight cancellations have already rebooked or received a refund, Nieuwsblad explains.

The strike will also impact rail travel between France and Belgium. Eurostar advises that people planning to travel on the high-speed trains this weekend keep an eye out for updates or further information on their journeys.

Due to the anticipated #Frenchstrike, we will run a reduced timetable between 05/12/19 and 10/12/19. For more information on how your journey might be affected, please visit our information page: https://t.co/zTZVxvCE5N which we’ll update regularly as the situation evolves. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) December 3, 2019

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times