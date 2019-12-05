 
Antwerp art school cancels classes so students can protest culture cutbacks in Brussels
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
    The Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp published a tweet on Monday explaining why they had decided to cancel classes on Thursday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp has suspended all its classes on Thursday to allow students and teachers to protest in Brussels against proposed cutbacks in the Flemish cultural sector.

    In a Facebook post published on Monday, the academy explained that “on Thursday 5 December, new actions will be organised against the budget cuts in culture and media by the Flemish Government. In order to allow students, lecturers, researchers, administrative and technical staff of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp to attend these actions, all classes will be cancelled!”

    “It’s not a strike or a holiday,” said Johan Pas, head of the Royal Academy.

    “But the issue is very much alive among our students and staff. They were wondering if they could participate in the protests in Brussels. By suspending the lessons those who want to [be a part of the movement] will get that chance,” Pas added.

    The platform for Flemish artists, State of the Arts, has organised a for a live exhibition to take place on Martyrs’ Square in central Brussels on Thursday from 3:00 PM to around 6:00 PM. State of the Arts has invited people to come and join them at the square, which protesters will decorate throughout the day.

    The school and studios of the Royal Academy in Antwerp will remain open for those students who do not want to go to Brussels, VRT explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

