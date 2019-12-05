 
Man paid to swallow over 100 cocaine capsules convicted after arrest at Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 December, 2019
Latest News:
Man paid to swallow over 100 cocaine capsules...
Skeyes accused of age discrimination as jobs agency...
Sinterklaases to present certificate of good conduct and...
Belgian transport hit by ‘massive’ national strike in...
Antwerp art school cancels classes so students can...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    Man paid to swallow over 100 cocaine capsules convicted after arrest at Brussels Airport
    Skeyes accused of age discrimination as jobs agency introduces new rules
    Sinterklaases to present certificate of good conduct and morals following convicted paedophile incident
    Belgian transport hit by ‘massive’ national strike in France
    Antwerp art school cancels classes so students can protest culture cutbacks in Brussels
    Video of angry Flemish cyclist refusing to pass truck goes viral
    Brussels will allow members of the public to sit in on committees from next year
    Crystal meth lab discovered in burnt-out business complex in Limburg
    Works announced to make Brussels royal palaces more energy efficient
    Parliament considers ‘warning bracelets’ to be worn by violent men in Belgium
    Swelling energy bills leave 400,000 households at risk of energy poverty
    Volunteer, it’s good for your health study says
    Youths tell leaders: ‘we deserve a future’
    Tennis player Rafael Nadal sends video of support to 10-year-old Belgian girl with rare brain tumor
    Belgium needs to act faster on 5G, Minister for Digital Agenda says
    Forget 2020, even 2050 environmental objectives require urgent changes
    Father headbutted after urging aggressive driver to slow down in school area
    Six recommendations to help Belgium meet its climate goals
    Brussels Airport cancels eight flights in advance of national strike in France
    Ghent police to donate loot of stolen sweets and care products to charity
    View more

    Man paid to swallow over 100 cocaine capsules convicted after arrest at Brussels Airport

    Thursday, 05 December 2019
    An X-Ray shows drug-filled capsules inside . a human body. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    A man who swallowed over 100 cocaine-filled capsules in an attempt to smuggle them into Brussels Airport has been sentenced to over 40 months in prison by a Brussels court.

    The unidentified man, aged 32, was detained at the airport in August after he caught the attention of customs officers for looking “very nervous and sweaty.”

    The man had arrived in Belgium on a flight from the Dominican Republic, and the investigation following his arrest revealed he had swallowed no fewer than 125 capsules filled with cocaine, according to Bruzz.

    The man had reportedly been offered €4,000 for transporting the drug load into Belgium, with his lawyer pleading for a light sentence despite a previous conviction for drug smuggling into the airport in 2012, for which he was given a 36-month prison sentence.

    “My client was desperate, he urgently needed money to pay his children’s school bills,” he said. “He has taken a big risk for a relatively small amount.”

    The prosecutor had originally asked for a 48-moth prison sentence against the man, noting the recurrent nature of his actions, but the correctional court ultimately handed him a 44-month prison sentence.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job