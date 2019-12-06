 
Police discover migrants in the back of a refrigerated truck in Liège
Friday, 06 December, 2019
    Police discover migrants in the back of a refrigerated truck in Liège

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    The truck driver parked in Verlaine after he heard noises coming from the back of his truck. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Seven migrants were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck in Verlaine on Tuesday evening.

    A truck driver was travelling on the E42 motorway in the direction of Liège when he heard sounds coming from the back of his truck.

    The driver immediately notified the police and parked the truck in Verlaine.

    The police arrived quickly on the scene and discovered seven migrants in the back of the truck.

    Two of the migrants were extremely cold and a number of them were unwell due to the lack of oxygen. All seven migrants were taken to hospital, explains De Standaard.

    The truck driver was arrested for questioning but was released after it turned out that he had no knowledge that the migrants had been in the back of his truck.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

