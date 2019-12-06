Brussels traffic severely disrupted after accident in Trône tunnel

The delays were caused by an accident that took place at around 7:30 AM. Credit: PxFuel.

Traffic in Brussels is severely disrupted on Friday morning due to an accident that took place at the Trône tunnel going in the direction of Koekelberg at around 7:30 AM.

After the accident, the section of road going in the direction of Koekelberg was closed off, giving rise to heavy traffic jams and delays.

That section of the road has since been re-opened.

#TunnelBru, UPDATE : het ongeval in de Troontunnel richting Basiliek is afgehandeld, de Troontunnel richting Basiliek is weer open voor het verkeer. — Verkeersinfo Brussel Mobiliteit (@MobirisNL) December 6, 2019

However, police are still at the scene waiting for cars to be towed and traffic continues to be heavily delayed, Le Soir explains.

The specific circumstances of the accident are not yet clear.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times