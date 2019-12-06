 
Brussels traffic severely disrupted after accident in Trône tunnel
Friday, 06 December, 2019
    Brussels traffic severely disrupted after accident in Trône tunnel

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    The delays were caused by an accident that took place at around 7:30 AM. Credit: PxFuel.

    Traffic in Brussels is severely disrupted on Friday morning due to an accident that took place at the Trône tunnel going in the direction of Koekelberg at around 7:30 AM.

    After the accident, the section of road going in the direction of Koekelberg was closed off, giving rise to heavy traffic jams and delays.

    That section of the road has since been re-opened.

    However, police are still at the scene waiting for cars to be towed and traffic continues to be heavily delayed, Le Soir explains.

    The specific circumstances of the accident are not yet clear.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

