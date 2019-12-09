 
Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica, investigation launched
Monday, 09 December, 2019
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica, investigation launched

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    The two suspects reportedly called attendees "unbelievers" who would soon "burn". Credit: Zairon/ Wikimedia Commons.

    An investigation has been launched after reports of death threats made against churchgoers in Belgium.

    According to reports, two men entered the National Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Koekelberg on 30 November and began making death threats towards those present for prayer.

    “We cannot afford to take threats lightly,” Denis Goeman, a spokesman for the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, said. “Investigations, including the analysis of video surveillance cameras, are currently underway to identify suspects,” he added.

    The two suspects reportedly called attendees “unbelievers” who would soon “burn”, RTBF reports, citing official sources.

    Despite the comments, “it’s a little exaggerated to talk about a threat of an attack,” said Goeman. However, increased vigilance by the police zone is being carried out on the premises, particularly during times of worship, in order to reassure people and ensure their safety, he added.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

