Brussels Airport cancels certain flights to France on Tuesday due to strike

Several French trade unions called for a strike on Tuesday as part of the mobilization against pension reform. Credit: Belga

Brussels Airlines has announced that it will cancel certain flights to and from France on Tuesday after the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC asked airlines to reduce their flight schedule ahead of strikes.

Brussels Airlines will cancel flights to and from Lyon, and flights to and from Toulouse on Tuesday as a result of the ongoing strike against pension reform in France.

The company says its priority is to contact passengers and find other solutions for them at this time.

The DGAC has asked airlines to reduce their flight schedules for Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, Beauvais, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux airports by 20% on departure and arrival.

Air France announced on Monday that it would cancel about 25% of its domestic flights and 10% of its medium-haul flights on Tuesday.

