 
Brussels Airport cancels certain flights to France on Tuesday due to strike
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 December, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels Airport cancels certain flights to France on...
Amnesty urges worldwide protest from home on International...
Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica,...
Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp...
‘Alcohol clinic’ for teenagers to be opened in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Brussels Airport cancels certain flights to France on Tuesday due to strike
    Amnesty urges worldwide protest from home on International Human Rights Day
    Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica, investigation launched
    Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp port
    ‘Alcohol clinic’ for teenagers to be opened in Antwerp hospital
    Belgium expands terrorism database to beef up prisoner surveillance
    Dutchman risks 5 years in prison for repeatedly abusing Flemish toddler
    Flemish government lowers its target for CO2 reduction by 2030
    Sultan of Oman’s entourage allowed to park in Leuven’s pedestrianised Grote Markt
    Scotland wants independence (but only if Brexit happens)
    Strike in France: chaotic week for transport ahead
    Religion costs Flemish taxpayer €79 per year
    Speed limit on Brussels ring road slashed to 100 km/h as part of Flemish climate strategy
    Woman and 3-year-old child hospitalised after fall into river Meuse
    Boiling oil poured on man during argument in Limburg asylum centre
    Man found in state of hypothermia after falling inside pit near Brussels ponds
    Over a dozen injured in watertaxi crash in Antwerp
    Make Brussels teenagers trilingual by the age of 18, says minister
    STIB mulls anonymity for ticket inspectors after fare-dodger attack
    2,400 people take part in human chain for the climate
    View more

    Brussels Airport cancels certain flights to France on Tuesday due to strike

    Monday, 09 December 2019
    Several French trade unions called for a strike on Tuesday as part of the mobilization against pension reform. Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airlines has announced that it will cancel certain flights to and from France on Tuesday after the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC asked airlines to reduce their flight schedule ahead of strikes.

    Brussels Airlines will cancel flights to and from Lyon, and flights to and from Toulouse on Tuesday as a result of the ongoing strike against pension reform in France.

    The company says its priority is to contact passengers and find other solutions for them at this time.

    The DGAC has asked airlines to reduce their flight schedules for Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, Beauvais, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux airports by 20% on departure and arrival.

    Several French trade unions called for a strike on Tuesday as part of the mobilization against pension reform in the country.

    Air France announced on Monday that it would cancel about 25% of its domestic flights and 10% of its medium-haul flights on Tuesday.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job