Brussels ring road to be outfitted with new anti-noise barriers

New anti-noise barriers will be built alongside parts of the Brussels ring road as part of the Flemish government’s fights against noise pollution in the area, which follows news that the maximum driving speed will also be slashed.

A total of 7.5 kilometres of noise barriers will be erected alongside the portion of the ring road connecting the Tunnel des Quatre Bras and the exits for Crainhem and Wezembeek-Oppem, the Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV) announce.

While the Brussels ring road connects the three Belgian regions, a majority of it is located in Flanders’ territory, which controls a little over 50 kilometres out of the road’s total 76 kilometres.

The news comes a day after the Flemish government announced that the maximum speed limit in the Brussels ring road would be cut down from 120 km/h to 100 km/h, in a move they say will reduce air and noise pollution for residents in the area.

The expected height of the barriers will be between three to 7 metres high and construction is expected to start from next summer, according to BX1.

The measure will be jointly financed by the Flemish region and some municipal authorities, and will have an estimated cost of €12 million.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times