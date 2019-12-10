 
Brussels square named the most ‘tagged’ in the country
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels square named the most ‘tagged’ in the...
Unmoored container ship collides with crane in Antwerp...
Child rushed to hospital after collision with tram...
More people die from femicide than from terrorism...
Belgium gets a new movie classification system from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    Brussels square named the most ‘tagged’ in the country
    Unmoored container ship collides with crane in Antwerp port causing extensive damage
    Child rushed to hospital after collision with tram in Jette
    More people die from femicide than from terrorism in Belgium, says boss of Amnesty International Belgium
    Belgium gets a new movie classification system from 2020
    Brussels ring road to be outfitted with new anti-noise barriers
    Suspect arrested for murder of prisoner in Saint-Gilles prison
    Proximus restructuring plan to be implemented after Christian union’s green light
    Ghent will implement its Low Emission Zone in 2020: this is what it means for drivers
    Russia expected to appeal against WADA anti-doping ban
    Belgium boasts (slightly) more job vacancies
    Who is the Sultan who has taken over Leuven?
    Infamous ‘slumlord’ of Leuven arrested after a decade of renting ‘uninhabitable’ properties
    Brussels Airport cancels certain flights to France on Tuesday due to strike
    Amnesty urges people to ‘protest from home’ on Tuesday
    Death threats made towards worshipers at Koekelberg Basilica, investigation launched
    Over 2,000 kg of cocaine seized in Antwerp port
    ‘Alcohol clinic’ for teenagers to be opened in Antwerp hospital
    Belgium expands terrorism database to beef up prisoner surveillance
    Dutchman risks 5 years in prison for repeatedly abusing Flemish toddler
    View more

    Brussels square named the most ‘tagged’ in the country

    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    Place Flagey has acquired over 150 graffiti tags in the past couple of weeks. Credit: Fred Romero/Flickr.

    With over 150 graffiti tags appearing in the last few weeks, Place Flagey in Ixelles is one of the most graffitied squares across all of Belgium.

    The tags that have recently appeared have surfaced on building walls, shop fronts, garbage cans, public benches, the windows of STIB bus shelters and even on the entrance door to the faculty of architecture.

    The current situation cannot continue, according to liberal councillor Gautier Calomne, who is calling on public authorities to launch a cleaning operation before Christmas.

    “This is a very bad place… it gives a terrible picture of the municipality of Ixelles, of Brussels as a whole, and depresses the residents, especially as these tags are not artistic, they are all very ugly,” Calomne told La Dernière Heure.

    The councilor does not understand why authorities have not tackled the issue head-on.

    “By not intervening directly, it gives the impression that everything is allowed. This also creates a snowball effect. The more [grafitti tags] there are, the more taggers will keep doing it,” Calomne explains.

    In the neighbourhood, there are four public entities that take care of removing graffiti; STIB, Brussels-Mobility, Brussels-Clean and the municipality of Ixelles.

    The next cleaning session is planned for next spring, but Brussels Mobility has reportedly indicated that weather permitting, it will intervene in January, BX1 explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job