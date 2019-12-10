Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000 e-scooters out of service in France

An Extinction Rebellion poster at the Global Climate strike that took place in Brussels in November. Credit: Evie McCullough/The Brussels Times.

The environmentalist action group Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility on Thursday for putting 3,600 electric scooters out of service around France.

The group scratched and covered up the QR codes of 2,020 e-scooters in Paris, 1,500 in Lyon, and 90 in Bordeaux “to make them useless” as part of the French pension overhaul protests, New Mobility explains.

“Despite their “soft” and “green” image, electric scooters are an ecological disaster,” the group explained in a statement on Facebook.

“Due to the energy required for their production, their low lifespan, and the need to transport them every night to recharge them, they emit on average 202 grams of Co2 per one passenger and per kilometre travelled. This represents 25% more greenhouse gas emissions than a car while travelling alone,” the statement added.

Extinction Rebellion are not planning on carrying out any similar sort of action in Belgium, a spokesperson for the environmental group told The Brussels Times.

However, “actions pop up wherever they pop up. Although I am not aware of any planned action around e-scooters, because we are a really horizontal organisation, it still could be that [such] action is considered,” the spokesperson added.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times