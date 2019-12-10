 
Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000 e-scooters out of service in France
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
Latest News:
Record number of complaints against police in 2018...
Uterine cancer is fourth most common type of...
Brussels e-bike start-up raises €1.4 million in 12...
Belgian women testify as Uber report reveals over...
Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    Record number of complaints against police in 2018
    Uterine cancer is fourth most common type of cancer among young women in Belgium
    Brussels e-bike start-up raises €1.4 million in 12 minutes
    Belgian women testify as Uber report reveals over 3,000 cases of sexual assault
    Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000 e-scooters out of service in France
    Environmental crisis requires same response as 2008 financial crisis, says leading Green MEP
    How Flanders could avoid fines for its lack of climate policy ambition
    Ghent will not have enough cameras to cover entire Low Emission Zone in 2020
    Over 300 complaints filed after ‘shameful’ sexist lecture by famous Belgian plastic surgeon at UGhent
    EU’s New Green deal requires sustainable investments
    Belgian butcher on trial for ‘euthanising’ his dog with a knife
    The uncertain future of the French teachers in Flanders
    Five youths tie up sleeping teacher during break-in at Brussels school and steal his car
    Brussels square named the most ‘tagged’ in the country
    Unmoored container ship collides with crane in Antwerp port causing extensive damage
    Child rushed to hospital after collision with tram in Jette
    More people die from femicide than from terrorism in Belgium, says boss of Amnesty International Belgium
    Belgium gets a new movie classification system from 2020
    Brussels ring road to be outfitted with new anti-noise barriers
    Suspect arrested for murder of prisoner in Saint-Gilles prison
    View more

    Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000 e-scooters out of service in France

    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    An Extinction Rebellion poster at the Global Climate strike that took place in Brussels in November. Credit: Evie McCullough/The Brussels Times.

    The environmentalist action group Extinction Rebellion claimed responsibility on Thursday for putting 3,600 electric scooters out of service around France.

    The group scratched and covered up the QR codes of 2,020 e-scooters in Paris, 1,500 in Lyon, and 90 in Bordeaux “to make them useless” as part of the French pension overhaul protests, New Mobility explains.

    “Despite their “soft” and “green” image, electric scooters are an ecological disaster,” the group explained in a statement on Facebook.

    “Due to the energy required for their production, their low lifespan, and the need to transport them every night to recharge them, they emit on average 202 grams of Co2 per one passenger and per kilometre travelled. This represents 25% more greenhouse gas emissions than a car while travelling alone,” the statement added.

    Extinction Rebellion are not planning on carrying out any similar sort of action in Belgium, a spokesperson for the environmental group told The Brussels Times.

    However, “actions pop up wherever they pop up. Although I am not aware of any planned action around e-scooters, because we are a really horizontal organisation, it still could be that [such] action is considered,” the spokesperson added.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job