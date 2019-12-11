Official visit to Congo by Brussels government officials announced for autumn 2020

Officials from the Brussels government have announced a visit to Kinshasha in autumn 2020. Credit: MONUSCO Photos/Flickr.

Representatives from the Brussels government will embark on an official visit to the Congo in autumn 2020, Brussels State Secretary for International Relations Pascal Smet (One.brussels) announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came in response to a question from member of parliament Bertin Mampaka (CDH) about the official visit of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi to Brussels in September of this year.

“At the start of the coming autumn period, Prime Minister Rudi Vervoort and I will make an official visit to Congo, more specifically to Kinshasa, to strengthen ties,” Smet said at the General Affairs Committee.

Smet also indicated that the intention is for members of the Congolese diaspora living in Brussels to be a part of organising the official visit, La Dernière Heure explains.

“In March, three visits [to the Congo] are already planned by Walloon minister Willy Borsus. In September or October, an important Brussels delegation will unite with local politicians and representatives of cultural and educational institutions, in the context of strengthening the relationship with the people of Kinshasa,” Smet elaborated.

The strengthening of ties will take place in three aspects; namely on an administrative level, on an economic level and on a cultural level, Bruzz explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times

