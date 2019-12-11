 
TUI partners with Brussels Airlines for Christmas flights
Wednesday, 11 December, 2019
    TUI partners with Brussels Airlines for Christmas flights

    Wednesday, 11 December 2019
    © Belga

    Tour operator TUI has announced that it will collaborate with Brussels Airlines in order to increase its flight options for the coming holiday season.

    For the Christmas holidays, a Brussels Airlines Airbus 320 will operate for TUI, initially flying to the Mediterranean region, the company announced on Wednesday.

    This move is in line with comments by the Belgian Airline that it was in negotiations “with tour operators (Sunweb, Corendon, TUI, etc.) to try and compensate, at least in part, the seats lost by the demise of Thomas Cook.”

    “We are very pleased with this collaboration with our colleagues from Brussels Airlines and we welcome this important partnership for the Belgian sector,” said Erik Follet, Director of Aviation Planning TUI Benelux.

    “From December to October, flights will be operated by Brussels Airlines mainly during the weekends. During July and August, the company will be operating two flights a day for TUI fly,” TUI explained.

    In the first instance, 14 destinations will be served with the help of Brussels Airlines: six in Spain, three in Greece, two in Turkey, one in Morocco, Egypt and Bulgaria. “The crews will consist of Brussels Airlines’ pilots and air hostesses and stewards from both Brussels Airlines and TUI fly,” TUI added.

    “This brings together two major players in the Belgian travel sector to create a qualitative travel experience for holiday-makers,” David Lyssens, Head of Network and Partner Management at Brussels Airlines said on the deal.

    The Brussels Times

