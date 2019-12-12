Tomorrowland ticket presale registation starts on Saturday...

Tomorrowland is held every year in Belgium, and sees acts and visitors from across the world. Credit: Wikipedia.

After going dark for several days – prompting mass speculation on the meaning – Tomorrowland has officially announced the theme of the 2020 edition – “The Reflection of Love”.

Tomorrowland – a massive electronic festival in Flanders – had previously changed all its social media profiles to black photos, with the cryptic explanation of “light travels faster than sound.”

“An unexpected darkness fell over the People of Tomorrow. Today, the moment has come to introduce light into our world: The Reflection of Love,” the festival announced on Twitter.

Pre-Registration for Tomorrowland 2020 starts this Saturday, December 14th at 17:00 CET. https://t.co/t7idg5CREW — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) December 12, 2019

The festival will take place next summer from 17 to 19 July, and from 24 to 26 July. From Saturday 14 December at 17:00 CET, a personal Tomorrowland account can be used to pre-register to take part in the ticket sales.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times