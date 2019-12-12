 
New service number for break downs on Walloon roads from Friday
Thursday, 12 December, 2019
    New service number for break downs on Walloon roads from Friday

    Thursday, 12 December 2019
    © Belga

    As of Friday, users of light vehicles that break down along motorways or similar roads in Wallonia must now dial a single number for assistance: 101.

    This change aims to “improve organization, quality, safety and speed of service interventions to restore normal traffic conditions (20% of congestion is due to accidents and broken-down vehicles),” confirm Walloon Public Service, Sofico and federal police. 

    By Friday, breakdown service for vehicles under 3.5 tons and the removal of objects blocking traffic will be performed only through the SIABIS+ platform. This software tool can quickly assign the task to the SIABIS-approved company that is the closest to the breakdown site. 

    This measure concerns all vehicles less than 3.5 tons (cars, motorcycles, trucks… ), with or without an assistance contract. 

    Meanwhile, the service rates have been standardized: €150 plus VAT from Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7:00 PM; €225 plus VAT at night, on weekends and holidays.

    The Brussels Times

