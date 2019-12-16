 
Suspect of fatal hit and run accident in Antwerp faces Flanders court
Monday, 16 December, 2019
    Suspect of fatal hit and run accident in Antwerp faces Flanders court

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    The lifeless body of the teenager was discovered on the Molenbaan by a local resident on Saturday morning. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The suspect behind a fatal hit and run accident is expected to come before the Turnhout council chamber in Flanders on Friday.

    The accident took place sometime late on 13 December in the Antwerp municipality of Vorselaar. A local resident discovered on Saturday morning the lifeless body of a teenage boy on the Molenbaan.

    A few hours later on Saturday, a 21-year-old from Grobbendonk was arrested in connection with the accident. He tested positive for drugs and also stated that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He also said that he thought he had hit something while driving, but did not realise it had been a cyclist.

    When the 21-year-old man came before the examining magistrate on Sunday it was decided that he would stay in jail, VRT explains.

    “It is, of course, undeniable that a hit and run was committed. There has been an extensive police interview. People will still have to carry out questioning in the coming days and we are also waiting for the experts’ reports. I hope to have more insight into the matter at the end of the week,” his lawyer Bart Vosters said to HLN.

    The 21-year-old from Grobbendonk will come before the council chamber in Turnhout on Friday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

