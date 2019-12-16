Aalst partially bans trucks from city centre after boy (11) killed in collision

The collision took place on Wednesday at one of the most dangerous crossroads in Aalst. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The city council of Aalst in East Flanders approved on Monday restrictions on trucks in the city centre after a collision last week killed an 11-year-old boy.

The boy died on Wednesday morning when he was on the way to school and was hit by a truck at one of the most dangerous crossroads in Aalst; the intersection of the ring road with the Alfred Nichelstreet and the Vilanderstreet, where many trucks pass by on their way to the industrial area in the city.

Around 1,700 people from Aalst participated on Friday evening in a walk in the name of improved road safety in the city.

In response to the tragedy, the city council approved on Monday in principle the decision to introduce a weight restriction for vehicles allowed on the Aalst ring road.

On Monday to Friday between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM and between 3:30 PM and 4:45 PM no trucks over 3.5 tonnes will be allowed to enter the city centre, explains De Standaard.

Although the proposal has been accepted, the city council still has to ratify the decision at a meeting at the end of January 2020.

Companies will be contacted to make sure that they can inform their suppliers of the new restrictions in a timely manner, HLN writes.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times