 
Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of...
Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s...
Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend...
Negotiators abandon hope of federal government with two...
Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency
    Molenbeek unveils anti-riot plan for ‘peaceful’ New Year’s Eve
    Sultan of Oman’s plane seen landing in Ostend airport
    Negotiators abandon hope of federal government with two main parties
    Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet Trump in early 2020
    Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end of 2020
    Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years ago to be reviewed
    US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war criminal to remember Battle of the Bulge
    Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
    Trump Government refuses to recognise Armenian genocide
    Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market
    Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday
    Upgrade of €31 million renders armoured Belgian military vehicles ‘completely unusable’
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    Only a third of trains will run in Belgium on Thursday
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
    Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023
    Autoworld dedicates biennial exhibition to British car history
    View more

    Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    The armed robbery took place on 13 November at around 7:30 PM. Credit. Federal Police Belgium.

    The federal police are searching for one of two culprits behind an armed robbery that took place in Molenbeek in mid-November.

    Two people committed the armed robbery at Ladbrokes betting agency on the Ninoofsesteenweg in Molenbeek on 13 November.

    One of the culprits was caught on CCTV camera outside the agency, just before the robbery took place. The police are searching for this individual at the request of the Brussels public prosecutor, a statement explains.

    The man in question is around 25 years old and of normal build, around 1 meter 75 centimetres tall.

    At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white sweater with blue lines and a hood, black sports trousers and a blue jacket.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job