Police search for culprit behind armed robbery of Molenbeek betting agency

The armed robbery took place on 13 November at around 7:30 PM. Credit. Federal Police Belgium.

The federal police are searching for one of two culprits behind an armed robbery that took place in Molenbeek in mid-November.

Two people committed the armed robbery at Ladbrokes betting agency on the Ninoofsesteenweg in Molenbeek on 13 November.

One of the culprits was caught on CCTV camera outside the agency, just before the robbery took place. The police are searching for this individual at the request of the Brussels public prosecutor, a statement explains.

The man in question is around 25 years old and of normal build, around 1 meter 75 centimetres tall.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white sweater with blue lines and a hood, black sports trousers and a blue jacket.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times