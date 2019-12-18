 
Wolf spotted in the Netherlands may be on its way to Flanders
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
    Wolf spotted in the Netherlands may be on its way to Flanders

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    The sighting of the wolf near Heijen in Dutch LImburg was confirmed by the organisation Wolves in the Netherlands. Credit: Paul IJsendoorn/Flickr.

    A wolf spotted on Saturday in the Netherlands, in the north of Dutch Limburg, may be on its way to Flanders.

    The sighting of the wolf near Heijen was confirmed by an organisation which promotes the rights of wolves in the Netherlands.

    The Belgian equivalent, Welcome Wolf, explained on Tuesday evening in a Facebook post that the wolf is likely “on its way” to Belgium, where it would first pass through Flanders.

    According to the organisation, the natural corridor along the Meuse river will lead the wolf “naturally in [Belgium’s] direction,” VRT explains.

    Welcome Wolf, therefore, encourages “everyone to be extra vigilant and report sightings of wolves or possible wolves through the hotlines of Wolven In Nederland (the Netherlands) or Welkom Wolf (Belgium).”

    For some time, there were three known wolves in Flanders. However, in March this year, one of them, Roger the wolf, died. Around the end of September, the Flemish agency Natuur en Bos concluded that Naya the wolf, a well-known wolf with a territory in the Limburg forest in Flanders, was killed by professional hunters. Naya’s cubs have not been seen for over four months.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

