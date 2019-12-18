 
    Bpost in Forest evacuated after brown powder spills from suspicious package

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    A total of nine people were brought to the hospital after the suspicious package was discovered. Credit: Brussels Fire Department

    A Bpost in Forest was evacuated on Wednesday morning after unidentified brown powder spilt from a suspicious package.

    The package released the brown powder after it was opened. The Brussels fire department was alerted and came to the scene.

    A total of nine people who were in contact with the package were transferred to the hospital to be checked, Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire department, explained in a statement.

    The people brought to hospital were kept in quarantine, however, none of them appear to have health problems, RTL Info writes.

    At around 11:30 AM the fire brigade were still on the scene in Forest.

    Although the first inspection of the contents of the package did not reveal anything worrying, the product will be further analysed at the Peutie military laboratory.

    The post office will remain closed for the rest of Wednesday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

