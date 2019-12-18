Child arrested after stabbing in school playground in Antwerp

The stabbing incident took place in a school playground in the centre of Antwerp. Credit: Pxfuel.

Police arrested a child on Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident took place in a school playground in Antwerp.

The incident occurred in the playground of the secondary school, Deleerexpert, located on the Begijnenvest in the centre of Antwerp. A child who is a student of the school was stabbed and injured, the Antwerp public prosecutor has confirmed.

“The victim was taken to the Middelheim Hospital for care,” spokesperson Kristof Aerts told Gazet Van Antwerpen, adding that “the suspect, also a minor, was taken in for questioning.”

The victim was brought to the hospital and reportedly only suffered minor injuries.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, will include further questioning with the hope of providing clarity as to the reason behind the stabbing, Nieuwsblad explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times