Police search for man (47) missing from Brussels hospital for nearly 72 hours

The 47-year-old man has not been seen since Tuesday at around 1:00 PM. Credit: Belgian Federal Police.

Police are searching for a man (47) who went missing on Tuesday at around 1:00 PM when he left Sint-Pieter Hospital on Rue Haute in Brussels.

The 47-year-old man, who is around 1 meter tall and skinny with dark hair and a goatee, has not been seen since the time of his disappearance, around 68 hours ago.

He speaks Romanian and Spanish. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a hospital gown and a jumper with green, white and beige stripes on it.

The 47-year-old man is confused and in need of medical attention, a statement by the police explains.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times