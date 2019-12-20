 
Police search for man (47) missing from Brussels hospital for nearly 72 hours
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Latest News:
Police search for man (47) missing from Brussels...
‘Mega-choir’ stage singing protest on culture budget cuts...
Three of five escaped criminals have been recaptured...
Body found by Walloon motorway ahead of rush...
Former Rwandan official found guilty in Brussels of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 December 2019
    Police search for man (47) missing from Brussels hospital for nearly 72 hours
    ‘Mega-choir’ stage singing protest on culture budget cuts at Flemish Parliament
    Three of five escaped criminals have been recaptured
    Body found by Walloon motorway ahead of rush hour
    Former Rwandan official found guilty in Brussels of genocide
    Brussels spends €2 million on municipal bicycle projects
    Teacher who filmed student (17) in swimming pool changing room risks losing his job
    Marghem promises nuclear phase-out texts will be ready on time
    About 80% of asylum seekers do not leave Belgium after they have been ordered to
    Red Devils named ‘Team of the Year’ for second year in a row
    Belgium wants to help catch drug traffickers in Dubai
    Michel Lelièvre, former accomplice of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux, attacked in Brussels
    Flights over Brussels: excessive noise faces legal action
    Carrefour’s eco concious ‘city’ store opens in Brussels
    Football fan (17) severely burned by lit flare in Brussels stadium accident
    Over €200,000 worth of drugs found during joint police controls in East Flanders
    Belgian rail strike: will trains run at rush hour?
    WHO report: Changing trends in global tobacco use but effects of e-cigarettes unclear
    ‘Nobody knows why climate changes,’ says Putin
    Discovery of several footprints reveal a new wolf has arrived in Flanders
    View more

    Police search for man (47) missing from Brussels hospital for nearly 72 hours

    Friday, 20 December 2019
    The 47-year-old man has not been seen since Tuesday at around 1:00 PM. Credit: Belgian Federal Police.

    Police are searching for a man (47) who went missing on Tuesday at around 1:00 PM when he left Sint-Pieter Hospital on Rue Haute in Brussels.

    The 47-year-old man, who is around 1 meter tall and skinny with dark hair and a goatee, has not been seen since the time of his disappearance, around 68 hours ago.

    He speaks Romanian and Spanish. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a hospital gown and a jumper with green, white and beige stripes on it.

    The 47-year-old man is confused and in need of medical attention, a statement by the police explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job