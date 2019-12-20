 
Police warn of spike in Polish phone call scams
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Latest News:
Socialist trade union calls for nationwide demonstration on...
Police warn of spike in Polish phone call...
Belgian investigators complete inquiry into the Paris terrorist...
Only one koala left at Pairi Daiza zoo...
Police spread photos of two prisoners still on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 December 2019
    Socialist trade union calls for nationwide demonstration on 28 January
    Police warn of spike in Polish phone call scams
    Belgian investigators complete inquiry into the Paris terrorist attacks
    Only one koala left at Pairi Daiza zoo after fourth death in two years
    Police spread photos of two prisoners still on the run after escaping Turnhout prison on Thursday
    Police arrest man who tried to kidnap his partner in Brussels by dragging her into his car
    Salaries of Flemish MPs, but not Ministers, to be reduced by 5%
    Federal government closes Steenokkerzeel migrant centre
    Infrabel raises awareness on the dangers of railways trespassing
    Tomorrowland will stay in the same location until 2034
    Booking.com to communicate more transparently about available accommodation offers
    Flanders struggles to tackle long-term unemployment as labour shortages grow
    UCB to invest €300 million creating 150 new jobs in new biotech plant
    Over 150 new speed cameras are coming to Wallonia in 2020
    Belgium has ‘significant productivity problem’, says new report
    Deliveroo on trial for ‘encouraging’ couriers to give up their work contracts
    Foreign ministry denies discrimination against Brussels applicants for jobs at airport
    Police search for man (47) missing from Brussels hospital for nearly 72 hours
    ‘Mega-choir’ stage singing protest on culture budget cuts at Flemish Parliament
    Three of five escaped criminals have been recaptured
    View more

    Police warn of spike in Polish phone call scams

    Friday, 20 December 2019
    Credit: Unsplash

    Police in Flanders has warned “unsuspecting” phone users about scam phone calls made from a Polish number, urging them to ignore them.

    The police zone of Beringen, near the German border, said that several people had recently reported receiving phone calls starting with the number combination +48 94.

    The police zone said the number let the call last for a single ring, in order to have the recipient return the call.

    📞 Momenteel worden heel wat mensen opgebeld met een nummer beginnend met +48 94 (uit Polen). Het nummer belt je 1 keer…

    Posted by Politiezone Beringen/Ham/Tessenderlo on Thursday, December 19, 2019

    “The number calls you one time, so usually you have a missed call — Don’t call back and block the number!” police warned in a Facebook post.

    Calling back may result in users seeing their phone bill swell, as the call sees them connected to an expensive foreign number, the police warned.

    “If you contact the Polish number again, check your consumption via your provider to ensure you are not being charged excessively,” the police said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job