 
STIB unveils its Christmas 2019 metro station playlist
Monday, 23 December, 2019
    STIB unveils its Christmas 2019 metro station playlist

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    Louise metro station. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Brussels Transport operator STIB is bringing Christmas cheer to those still commuting, with the introduction of its Christmas Playlist.

    The end of year playlist was crowdsourced, with travellers encouraged to submit their own suggestions for a Christmas playlist, culminating in a final ‘best of’ list.

    Christmas classics from across genres grace the list, which ranges from Mariah Carey and Judy Garland to Wham! and the Pretenders.

    More unexpected suggestions like Disney’s Christmas parade song and Lord Nelson – Party For Santa Claus also made it to the list.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

