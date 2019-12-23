 
    Police seize two cars spotted racing through Schaerbeek

    Monday, 23 December 2019
    The cars were spotted speeding along the Chaussée de Louvain in Schaerbeek in the early hours of Sunday morning. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Brussels north police zone seized in the early hours of Sunday morning two cars being driven by drunk drivers that were racing through the streets of Schaerbeek, the police confirmed on Monday.

    A police patrol noticed the two cars, both of which displayed foreign number plates, in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 12:30 AM. The cars were driving at an unusually high-speed along the Chaussée de Louvain in the direction of Place Dailly.

    The police started chasing the two cars. Although the drivers tried to escape, they were eventually intercepted around Meiserplein. Both drivers were under the influence of alcohol and had passengers in the back of their vehicles.

    Police seized the two cars- a Range Rover and a Volkswagen. The seizures have been confirmed by the mayor of Schaerbeek, Cécile Jodogne.

    “After all, the two people were not only driving under the influence, they also committed various other offences,” said the police, adding that “for example, they drove at an unusual speed in a zone 50, they endangered other road users, including pedestrians and ignored a police order. No one was injured, but the drivers… had no control over their vehicle,” Nieuwsblad explains.

    This is the third time in a matter of weeks that the Brussels police have seized speeding vehicles, HLN explains.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

