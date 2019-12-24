 
Give each voter five votes to break federal government deadlock, justice minister says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Latest News:
Give each voter five votes to break federal...
Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at...
Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack...
Man who shot at cafe as ‘a joke’...
Russia tests its “sovereign” Internet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Give each voter five votes to break federal government deadlock, justice minister says
    Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at Pukkelpop festival dropped for lack of evidence
    Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack
    Man who shot at cafe as ‘a joke’ conditionally released
    Russia tests its “sovereign” Internet
    Massive transport disruptions expected throughout France on Tuesday
    Cars banned from Schaerbeek tunnel de la Reine to create extra tram tunnel
    Turnhout prison tightens security after 5 prisoners escaped by climbing over wall
    Brussels domestic workers will strike on 13 January
    Man (26) in a coma after fall during struggle with bouncer in Leuven
    Police seize two cars spotted racing through Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters back in competition in March
    It probably won’t snow in Brussels this Christmas
    Police seek to make roadside checks more effective
    Belgium’s largest menorah lights up Brussels EU quarter during Chanukah
    Drunk driver (23) in fatal Flemish accident only had a provisional licence
    Police close Ghent street after ‘incident’: man arrested, woman hospitalised
    Africamuseum bans guide from doing tours after shocking statements
    ‘Secret Santa’ surprises 7-year-old boy with €50 note
    Broken elevators in Brussels metro stations will now be shown on app
    View more

    Give each voter five votes to break federal government deadlock, justice minister says

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Koen Geens said giving more votes for each voter to distribute could end recurrent crisis at the federal level. Credit: © Belga

    Allowing every citizen to cast five votes instead of a single one could help Belgium break recurrent deadlocks at the federal level, the caretaker justice minister said.

    In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Justice Minister Koen Geens said that by allowing more votes per voter, citizens would be able to express their political views in a more nuanced way and avoid the divisive effects of protest votes.

    “Give them five votes instead of one so that they can, for example, give two to Groen —because the climate concerns them— and one to Vlaams Belang, because they want stricter immigration policy at the same time,” Geens said, referring to the green and far-right parties.

    Geens said that Belgian voters were already using their votes in a similar fashion on election day, which in Belgium sees citizens called to the polls to vote on regional, federal and EU elections simultaneously.

    Geens is currently holding onto his ministerial position in a caretaker capacity, as for seven months parties have been unable to reach an agreement on the formation of a new federal government.

    The divisive results of the federal election in May have seen two pairs of royal informants, top government officials charged with overseeing the formation of a government, walk away from the task.

    The Francophone party’s leader Paul Magnette was the latest official to request to be relieved from his assignment, handing his final report to King Philippe 9 December.

    Geens, who also said he believed a government would be in place between Christmas and Easter —”if Easter came late”— is the second to say voters should not be “restricted” to a single vote, after fellow CD&V member Mark Eyskens said voters should be given anywhere from ten to fifteen votes to distribute.

    “You do not take people seriously by restricting them to one vote,” Geens said, adding: “And you do not serve our democracy with it.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job