In photos: Slaughterhouse vigil held for animals killed to celebrate Christmas

Several ctivists gathered on Monday afternoon in front of the slaughterhouse in Anderlecht to pay their last respects to the animals that will die to celebrate Christmas.

Between 30 and 50 people were expected in the evening, which is organised yearly by the non-profit organisation S.E.A. (Suppression des Expériences sur l’Animal).

The activists lit many candles and carried various banners and placards with the message “Tribute to the animals led to the slaughterhouse” and photos of cows, sheep and pigs. “If through this action we can convince people to eat less meat, that would be great,” one of them explained.

This year, the association wanted to additionally denounce ritual slaughter without stunning.

“We want to show people that behind the walls of the slaughterhouse there are animals that are being killed,” explained Solange T’Kint, S.E.A. administrator.

“We also want to send a political message because the slaughterhouse in Anderlecht is the only one where ritual slaughter is still carried out without prior stunning. We’re going to meet the minister of the Brussels Region to ask for stunning to be imposed during ritual slaughter,” added T’Kint.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times

Photos: Belga