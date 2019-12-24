 
Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Latest News:
Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in...
Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp...
Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels...
Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium...
Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    Christmas Day expected to be mostly dry in Belgium
    Signs of a possible wolf presence in Antwerp region
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium
    Civil society endorses pan-European fringe festival
    Headscarf ban in public schools justified as Court of Appeal overturns previous decision
    Thomas Cook: over 5,300 travellers reimbursed by Travel Guarantee Fund
    Maintenance and repair workers avoid jobs in Ghent and Antwerp due to low emission zones
    Weather warning: 1722 ‘non emergency number’ activated in Belgium
    De Lijn buses and trams go cashless from mid 2020
    Brussels public transport to discourage paper ticket users by raising ticket price
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    Rise in reports of domestic violence across Belgium in 2018
    Boris Johnson asks Brits ‘not to argue too much’ this Christmas
    Legacies of the colony: The lost children of Congo
    What’s open 24 and 25 December in Brussels?
    In photos: Slaughterhouse vigil held for animals killed to celebrate Christmas
    Give each voter five votes to break federal government deadlock, justice minister says
    Investigation into attack against teen climate leader at Pukkelpop festival dropped for lack of evidence
    Prison officer hospitalised after after inmate attack
    View more

    Erdogan sends more imams than ever to Belgium

    Tuesday, 24 December 2019
    © Belga
    According to State Security, Diyanet is causing a polarisation within the Turkish community by presenting opponents of Erdogan's party as "enemies of the State." Credit: Belga
    © Belga

    Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will send around forty new imams to Belgium in 2020, a lot more than in previous years.

    They are being sent in response to the shortage being faced by many Turkish mosques, Het Laatste Nieuws and De Morgen reported on Tuesday.

    “Some are only coming here for a month and serve to make up for the shortage of imams during Ramadan,” Hakan Celiköz, a member of the governing council of the Flemish-Turkish association Union Turque (Turkse Unie), explained. “But others will stay longer. Sixty per cent of our imams have to be replaced because their residence permit is limited to three years and, in many cases, has already expired.”

    At the Belgian HQ of Diyanet, the Turkish authority responsible for the conducting of Islamic religious matters in Turkey and Turkish diasporas throughout the world, there was no one available on Monday to make a comment on this state of affairs. Flanders has fifty mosques belonging to Diyanet. Thirteen of them have been recognised and are subsidised.

    According to Celiköz, it is mainly in non-recognised mosques that the greatest shortages are encountered.

    Sending imams from Turkey is in any case controversial because the government would prefer these religious leaders to be named and trained by the Executive of Belgian Muslims. Furthermore, Diyanet has a reputation for being the “long-arm” of the Turkish regime, with influence on much more than just religion.

    According to State Security, Diyanet is causing a polarisation within the Turkish community by presenting opponents of Erdogan’s party as “enemies of the State.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job