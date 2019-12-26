Brussels prosecutor’s office evacuated due to slice of burnt toast

The fire alarm went off due to a slice of burnt toast. Credit: Belga

The Portalis building, which houses the Brussels prosector’s office, was evacuated around 12:15 PM on Tuesday after the fire alarm went off due to a slice of burnt bread.

“The smoke was probably caused by a burnt slice of bread left in a toaster,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade, reports Bruzz.

The fire alarm went off due to a slight development of smoke. Not a lot of staff members were present, but about twenty people were evacuated, reports De Standaard.

The intervention has ended, and work has been resumed.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times