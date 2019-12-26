 
Brussels prosecutor’s office evacuated due to slice of burnt toast
Thursday, 26 December, 2019
    Brussels prosecutor’s office evacuated due to slice of burnt toast

    Thursday, 26 December 2019
    The fire alarm went off due to a slice of burnt toast. Credit: Belga

    The Portalis building, which houses the Brussels prosector’s office, was evacuated around 12:15 PM on Tuesday after the fire alarm went off due to a slice of burnt bread.

    “The smoke was probably caused by a burnt slice of bread left in a toaster,” said Walter Derieuw, the spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade, reports Bruzz.

    The fire alarm went off due to a slight development of smoke. Not a lot of staff members were present, but about twenty people were evacuated, reports De Standaard.

    The intervention has ended, and work has been resumed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

