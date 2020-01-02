Mosque vandalised in Leuven...

The Al-Ihsaan mosque in Leuven was vandalised overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the local police.

A number of people who were visiting the mosque for early prayer at around 6:00 AM discovered the damages.

The main entrance to the mosque was covered in graffiti. In addition, the glass entrance door to the building was smashed with a brick. The brick was discovered inside the mosque, explains Le Soir.

The police arrived on the scene shortly after the damages were discovered and compiled an official report.

“Why does this have to happen, just during these important holidays where connection is central?” said a spokesperson for the mosque, who regretted the incident, to VRT.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. There are currently no suspects.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times