Two women rescued after getting stuck in swamp in Flanders

The two women strayed from the path in the Wellemeersen nature reserve and fell into a swamp. Credit: Wellemeersen/Facebook.

Two women were rescued by the fire brigade after they got stuck on Wednesday evening in a swamp in Flanders.

The two women went for a walk in the Wellemeersen nature reserve in Denderleeuw and decided to stray from the path. Suddenly, they fell and were stuck in a swamp that went up as high as their waists.

Unable to free themselves, one of the women was able to contact emergency services.

“One of the two ladies managed to type in the number 112 so that the emergency services could be notified,” a police spokesperson told HLN.

As a result of the call, the fire brigade launched a major search. Although the conditions did not make it easy for emergency services to locate the two women, they were eventually found and freed from the swamp.

The two women were extremely cold and were transferred to Ghent University Hospital.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times