 
Two women rescued after getting stuck in swamp in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 January, 2020
Latest News:
Two women rescued after getting stuck in swamp...
Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo...
Christine Lagarde is learning German...
Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying...
Financial hole of more than 2 billion euro...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    Two women rescued after getting stuck in swamp in Flanders
    Ixelles bans school outings to the zoo
    Christine Lagarde is learning German
    Belgian Imam ‘frustrated’ after being barred from flying over US territory
    Financial hole of more than 2 billion euro in Belgium’s public funds
    Mosque vandalised in Leuven
    Defence minister promises fewer troops on streets, to the surprise of home affairs minister
    Two Belgian soldiers injured by makeshift explosive in Mali
    Poverty: 1.2 million get by on less than €1,500 a month
    Police search for man (22) missing after New Years Eve party in Flemish Brabant
    Collapsed balcony, hundreds of fires: New Year’s Eve kept Brussels firefighters busy
    Federal prosecutor now more interested in tracking “terrorism of inspiration”
    Six foreign fighters stripped of Belgian nationality
    Brussels mayors not ready for single police force
    392,000 babies born on first day of new year 2020
    Boris Johnson promises Britain a ‘new chapter’
    Brussels residents turn out in full force for traditional fireworks display
    180 arrests in Brussels during New Year’s Eve
    Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019
    Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019
    View more

    Two women rescued after getting stuck in swamp in Flanders

    Thursday, 02 January 2020
    The two women strayed from the path in the Wellemeersen nature reserve and fell into a swamp. Credit: Wellemeersen/Facebook.

    Two women were rescued by the fire brigade after they got stuck on Wednesday evening in a swamp in Flanders.

    The two women went for a walk in the Wellemeersen nature reserve in Denderleeuw and decided to stray from the path. Suddenly, they fell and were stuck in a swamp that went up as high as their waists.

    Unable to free themselves, one of the women was able to contact emergency services.

    “One of the two ladies managed to type in the number 112 so that the emergency services could be notified,” a police spokesperson told HLN.

    As a result of the call, the fire brigade launched a major search. Although the conditions did not make it easy for emergency services to locate the two women, they were eventually found and freed from the swamp.

    The two women were extremely cold and were transferred to Ghent University Hospital.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job