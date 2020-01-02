Man (32) dies after becoming trapped in Namur house fire

The fire, which broke out in Scalyn near the river Meuse, burned for three hours. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A man (32) died between Wednesday night and Thursday morning after he was unable to escape from a house fire in Andenne in the province of Namur.

The fire broke out in Sclayn, near the Meuse river, at around 1:00 AM, the Namur public prosecutor confirms.

The mother of the 32-year-old man was able to escape by jumping from the first-floor window of the house. Her foot and shin were injured during her escape and she was rushed to hospital, explains Nieuwsblad.

The fire was brought under control at around 4:00 AM on Thursday morning, three hours after it had broken out.

It is not yet known what caused the fire. However, the Namur public prosecutor believes that it was accidental, explains Le Soir.

An investigation has been launched into the fire and its cause.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times