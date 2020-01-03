 
Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 January, 2020
Latest News:
Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors...
American raid ‘will set off a devastating war...
Search continues for student (21) missing since New...
Strike brings Antwerp’s bus and tram network to...
New Year fireworks caused massive scare for wild...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 January 2020
    Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger
    American raid ‘will set off a devastating war in Iraq’
    Search continues for student (21) missing since New Year’s Eve party
    Strike brings Antwerp’s bus and tram network to a halt, disruptions across Flanders
    New Year fireworks caused massive scare for wild birds
    Jihadist stripped of Belgian nationality found and detained in Turkey
    Letter bombs delivered to businesses in the Netherlands
    Ban on school trips to zoo causes controversy, Ixelles mayor explains decision
    Record year for Antwerp Airport
    Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s ‘baby box’ in 2019
    Demand for electric vehicles by private individuals remains low
    Belgians spend less of their income eating out
    Belgian authorities worried about online radicalisation
    18 priests killed last year around the world
    Man (32) dies after becoming trapped in Namur house fire
    Muslim community members takes part in yearly New Year’s Day clean-up in Flanders
    Brussels court annuls arrest warrant against ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont
    Man injured after brawl breaks out in Schaerbeek
    Flemish town and cities call for rethink on fireworks ban
    Brussels street art hub bids farewell with end-of-year party
    View more

    Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger

    Friday, 03 January 2020
    The car-sharing service has grown its user base in Brussels at the same time as its main competitors cease operations. Credit: © Belga

    Car-sharing scheme Cambio made meaningful strides in 2019, dealing significant blows to its competitors in Brussels as it grew its user base in the capital by 12%.

    The car-sharing firm is entering its 16th year of service and last year it reached the 500,000-journey milestone and saw the number of rides logged rise by 16% across Belgium, according to BX1.

    With a 530-car fleet and around 16,500 customers, the firm is securing its grip on the capital’s mobility market, with Brussels director Frederic Van Malleghem noting that the share of users in the city grew last year by 12%.

    Van Malleghem said that the firm’s popularity was boosted by the rise of shared and greener mobility alternatives, which have flourished in all forms in the Belgian capital.

    “People prefer to use all kinds of transport modes, such as the bicycle, public transport, the scooter and Cambio, than to bear the heavy cost of having their own car,” Van Malleghem told Bruzz, adding that it was become “increasingly easier” to navigate the capital without owning a car.

    The scheme’s success in Brussels has coincided with its main competitors’ choice to pull back from the market, in the image of car-sharing firm Zipcar, which announced in November it would cease operating from February, and which Van Malleghem said would soon be followed by Drivenow, which was struggling to break even in 2018.

    “Soon only Poppy will remain, and that will certainly be to our advantage,” Van Malleghem said, referring to an Antwerp-based car-sharing service which recently announced its entry to the Brussels market, after buying out Zipcar.

    In a working partnership with public transport operator STIB/NMBS, Cambio is expecting to grow its operations by 10 to 15% in 2020, by launching its own app and by beefing up its electric car fleet, the company said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job