 
Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 January, 2020
Latest News:
Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs...
Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup...
Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve...
‘Rwandan lord’ files appeal against genocide conviction in...
Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 January 2020
    Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs
    Eden Hazard certain to miss Spanish Super Cup
    Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days
    ‘Rwandan lord’ files appeal against genocide conviction in Brussels
    Far-right Spanish party calls Belgium ‘failed state’ after suspension of extradition of ousted Catalan leader
    Belgium coordinating with EU partners over withdrawal of nationals from Iraq
    Oil prices surge following Baghdad raid
    Federal ombudsman for energy received record number of complaints
    Leuven ‘slumlords’ conditionally released
    Dernière Heure: information on Lelièvre release was “probably a mistake”
    Cambio car-sharing service blooms in Brussels as competitors stagger
    American raid ‘will set off a devastating war in Iraq’
    Search continues for student (21) missing since New Year’s Eve party
    Strike brings Antwerp’s bus and tram network to a halt, disruptions across Flanders
    New Year fireworks caused massive scare for wild birds
    Jihadist stripped of Belgian nationality found and detained in Turkey
    Letter bombs delivered to businesses in the Netherlands
    Ban on school trips to zoo causes controversy, Ixelles mayor explains decision
    Record year for Antwerp Airport
    Only one infant was left in Antwerp’s ‘baby box’ in 2019
    View more

    Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days

    Friday, 03 January 2020
    Credit: Federal Police

    Efforts to find a 21-year-old student who went missing after attending a New Year’s Eve party will be halted “for some days,” after three days of unsuccessful searching.

    Up to 200 volunteers have been assisting authorities in the search efforts since Wednesday, scouring the area in Vilvoorde, near Zaventem airport, where Frederik Vanclooster was last seen at around 3:00 AM on New Year’s Day.

    Authorities on Friday morning had said they “really hoped” to find Vanclooster on that day, but announced at around 3:30 PM that they were halting the search “for some days” due to unfavourable weather conditions.

    Related News:

     

    “It makes no sense to come back tomorrow, because we will see the same thing,” Alain Remue of the federal police’s missing persons unit told De Standaard. “So we are going to wait a few days and then come back,” he added, citing Tuesday or Wednesday as possible days for the search to pick back up.

    The fog on Friday meant that a helicopter could not be deployed as planned to assist the sonar boats and diving teams deployed in the Brussels Scheldt canal.

    Local and federal police units also searched the area of around where the New Year’s Eve party was held, and divers also dug up the bed of the nearby Senne river, Remue said.

    On Thursday Remue had said that while they expected to find Vanclooster on Friday, there was little chance that he would be found alive if he had fallen into the water.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job