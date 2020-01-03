Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days
Friday, 03 January 2020
Credit: Federal Police
Efforts to find a 21-year-old student who went missing after attending a New Year’s Eve party will be halted “for some days,” after three days of unsuccessful searching.
Up to 200 volunteers have been assisting authorities in the search efforts since Wednesday, scouring the area in Vilvoorde, near Zaventem airport, where Frederik Vanclooster was last seen at around 3:00 AM on New Year’s Day.
Authorities on Friday morning had said they “really hoped” to find Vanclooster on that day, but announced at around 3:30 PM that they were halting the search “for some days” due to unfavourable weather conditions.
“It makes no sense to come back tomorrow, because we will see the same thing,” Alain Remue of the federal police’s missing persons unit told De Standaard. “So we are going to wait a few days and then come back,” he added, citing Tuesday or Wednesday as possible days for the search to pick back up.