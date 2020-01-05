 
Air Belgium receives new capital injection
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
    Air Belgium receives new capital injection

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Wikimedia Commons

    Air Belgium has received a 1.9 million euro capital injection by Sogepa investment fund.

    Air Belgium had been bailed out by Sogepa in August, L’Echo reports. After the capital injection, Air Belgium’s capital stands at 21,937,670 euros. 

    “Sogepa announced that the first flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe were satisfactory, and therefore worthwhile to invest directly as a shareholder,” Air Belgium’s head Niky Terzakis told L’Echo. 

    “The recent recapitalization of Air Belgium is not part of a new capital injection, but the action of an existing right of a first rollover, according to the initial agreement,” Sogepa insisted.

    The Brussels Times

