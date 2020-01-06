 
2019 was a record year for wind energy in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 January, 2020
Latest News:
2019 was a record year for wind energy...
Youth for Climate movement marks first anniversary at...
Nigel Farage wants to organise a big party...
Mike Pence links Soleimani to September 11 attacks...
EU highlights need to “deescalate” situation after Bagdad...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 January 2020
    2019 was a record year for wind energy in Belgium
    Youth for Climate movement marks first anniversary at sea
    Nigel Farage wants to organise a big party to celebrate Brexit
    Mike Pence links Soleimani to September 11 attacks
    EU highlights need to “deescalate” situation after Bagdad raid
    Frederik Vanclooster’s death due to “unlucky” fall
    New CO2 emission and vehicle safety rules enter into force throughout the EU
    Lufthansa to hire 4,500 new personnel
    Belgians continue to save despite low interest rates
    Belgium to send back ‘asylum shoppers’
    Air Belgium receives new capital injection
    Ryanair now largest European airline
    Two harbour cities selected to European Capitals of Culture in 2020
    Man who escaped from prison in Turnhout recaptured in the Netherlands
    Child who fell from window in Ixelles has died of his injuries
    Body of missing student found in canal
    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
    American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation
    4 in 10 Belgian businesses affected by lack of government
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    View more

    2019 was a record year for wind energy in Belgium

    Monday, 06 January 2020
    Wind farm at the northern sea in 2017. Credit: © Belga

    Energy supplies from offshore windfarms reached a new record high in 2019, producing enough energy for 1.34 million households and making Belgium one of the leading countries for wind energy production.

    The energy output of the wind farms in the North Sea increased from 3,408 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 4,700 GWh, in what would be a  jump of nearly 38% from production levels in 2018, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    The new figures come after the launch of the sixth wind farm last year, and according to a representative of a wind farm owners association, the Belgian Offshore Platform (BOP), could have been even higher.

    Annemie Vermeylen of the BOP said 2018 was not a good year for wind and that the increase of energy production by the wind farms could have been even greater than the numbers registered.

    Vermeylen said, however, that wind energy has become an increasingly central source of power supply in Belgium, with the six wind farms in operation delivering between 5 to 6% of the country’s total energy production.

    Wind energy also continues to increase its presence in the Belgian green energy market, accounting for 31% of the total green energy output by the end of 2019, up from 25% the previous year, De Standaard reports.

    Plans for two additional wind farms this year are set to bring up energy production capacity by 706 megawatts, with Vermeylen saying that the addition will mean wind energy will account for around 10% of Belgium’s total energy output by the end of 2020.

    Belgium closed the year 2019 as one of the biggest countries in the wind energy market, with BOP ranking it fifth worldwide in terms of installed capacity and third in terms of capacity per inhabitant.

    Innovations and adaptations in terms of manufacturing and shipping are one of the reasons behind the growth of the wind energy market in Belgium, Vermeylen said, noting reduced manufacturing times for farms and the use of larger and specialised ships.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job