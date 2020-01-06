 
Largest US-led military games in decades to avoid Belgium’s daytime traffic jams
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 January, 2020
Latest News:
Largest US-led military games in decades to avoid...
Atomium received over 650,000 visitors in 2019...
Engie and Arval launch integrated electric car package...
Student stabbed on University of Liège campus...
‘Curb US – Iran tensions from escalating,’ says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 January 2020
    Largest US-led military games in decades to avoid Belgium’s daytime traffic jams
    Atomium received over 650,000 visitors in 2019
    Engie and Arval launch integrated electric car package
    Student stabbed on University of Liège campus
    ‘Curb US – Iran tensions from escalating,’ says Belgian Foreign Minister
    Belgians only spend 1% of income on public transport
    Finnish Prime Minister wants to introduce a four-day work week
    ‘The new normal’: Brussels to generalise 30km/h speed limit by 2021
    International Weightlifting Federation President accused of corruption
    3 out of 4 jobseekers receive no response to their application
    Man arrested after stabbing love rival
    EU supports Morocco with new programs worth €389 million
    Hundreds in Brussels protest US killing of top Iranian general
    A year after container catastrophe, 800,000 kilos of waste remain in the North Sea
    Julie Van Espen’s suspected murderer appears in court
    Price of gold reaches highest level in six years
    Brussels looking for projects for the ‘best initiatives promoting the capital’
    Belgium becomes one of the world leading wind energy producers
    Youth for Climate movement marks first anniversary at sea
    Nigel Farage wants to organise a big party to celebrate Brexit
    View more

    Largest US-led military games in decades to avoid Belgium’s daytime traffic jams

    Monday, 06 January 2020
    To avoid the "structural traffic problems" of the Antwerp ring road, Belgian authorities said the US-led military exercise should opt for night-time travel. Credit: © Belga

    One of the largest US-led military exercises in decades will pass through Belgium in 2020, and special arrangements will be put in place to prevent army men “wasting time” trapped in the country’s trademark traffic jams.

    Set for launch in February, the Defender 2020 Exercise will see US-based troops and military equipment disembark in six European countries before spreading out through a series of operational points in the Continent.

    The drill will involve service members of the US Army’s European command (USAREUR) as well as over a dozen NATO allies, and is designed to assess the contingent’s ability to snap into action by “project itself across Europe” and “integrating with partners and allies,” a NATO official told Defense News.

    Part of the troops are reportedly bound to a fictitious battlefield in Germany and are expected to pass through Belgium to get there, using, in particular, the traffic-snarled Antwerp ring road, HLN reports.

    In order to accommodate what is set to be one of the largest military games hosted in Europe since the Cold War, Belgium’s defence ministry said the convoys best bet to navigate the area’s “structural traffic problems” was to travel at night.

    “To avoid wasting time due to the structural traffic problems around Antwerp, we will try to get the American army troops to drive mainly at night,” Former Defence Minister Didier Reynders told the Gazet Van Antwerp.

    In 2018, Antwerp was ranked as the worst city in terms of traffic congestion, with a report by mobility agency Touring crowning it traffic jam capital of the world.

    Making the troops take to the roads during the nighttime will also mean that noise and other disturbances to residents and regular road users will be mitigated, Reynders added.

    The military exercise led by the US will require the support of “thousands of service members and civilians in multiple nations,” and must be completed within 96 hours, according to the USAREUR.

    The Belgian Army will provide assistance to their US counterparts to transport weaponry, tanks and other military material set to arrive in the Port of Antwerp, but HLN reports the assistance will be “limited due to a shortage of resources and personnel.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job