 
Brussels business wins best newcomer in 2019 Belgian Vegan Awards
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 January, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels business wins best newcomer in 2019 Belgian...
Iran classifies all American forces as “terrorists”...
Emissions from new vehicles are back to 2014...
Earth-sized planet in ‘habitable zone’ discovered by NASA’s...
Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old measuring table in Jerusalem...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    Brussels business wins best newcomer in 2019 Belgian Vegan Awards
    Iran classifies all American forces as “terrorists”
    Emissions from new vehicles are back to 2014 levels
    Earth-sized planet in ‘habitable zone’ discovered by NASA’s ‘planet hunter’
    Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old measuring table in Jerusalem
    Pension-reform strike costs SNCF 600 million euros
    Sharp drop in number of migrants intercepted in West Flanders
    First autopsy results suggest that Frédérik Vanclooster (21) drowned
    Largest US-led military games in decades to avoid Belgium’s daytime traffic jams
    Over 650,000 people visited Atomium in 2019
    Engie and Arval launch integrated electric car package
    Student stabbed on University of Liège campus
    ‘Curb US – Iran tensions from escalating,’ says Belgian Foreign Minister
    Belgians only spend 1% of income on public transport
    Finnish Prime Minister wants to introduce a four-day work week
    ‘The new normal’: Brussels to generalise 30km/h speed limit by 2021
    International Weightlifting Federation President accused of corruption
    3 out of 4 jobseekers receive no response to their application
    Man arrested after stabbing love rival
    EU supports Morocco with new programs worth €389 million
    View more

    Brussels business wins best newcomer in 2019 Belgian Vegan Awards

    Tuesday, 07 January 2020
    The Vegan Butcher's Choice catering company was launched in the spring of 2019. Credit: The Vegan Butcher's Choice/Facebook.

    A Brussels-based catering business called The Vegan Butcher’s Choice has been voted the most remarkable newcomer in 2019’s Belgian Vegan Awards.

    Launched in the spring of 2019, the catering company was set up by Belgo-Italian couple Federica Boddi and Benoit Van Den Broeck. It specialises in artisan vegan meats and cheeses and produces all of its 100% vegan food locally in its Brussels atelier. The couple cater for large events, as well as meetings at the European institutions.

    Some of the options on the catering menu include the ‘Happy Steak’, made from seitan (gluten), red beans and chickpea flour, ‘Chicken Hugs’, made from seitan (gluten) and chickpeas and ‘Sweet Blue’ vegan blue cheese, made from organic cashew nuts.

    View this post on Instagram

    Cheeeeeese! Now that we got your attention (Sweet Blue is highly photogenic right?) mark these dates in your calendar: 💚 Sunday 29 September–> first POP-UP in BRUSSELS! ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT Vegan Butcher Brunch will be served on 2 shifts at Entre Nous (Saint Gilles)!! Cheese, charcuterie, pancakes, bacon, “eggs”… whatever you can think about, we make it happen! 💚 Saturday, 12 October –> it’s Belgian steak-frites week! And veganising traditions is hands down the thing we love to do the most! What about a 3 courses dinner at Spritz (Antwerp)? Again 2 shifts! 💃 DM or email at hello@veganbutcher.be for reservations! More details to come in the next weeks…😎🙏🍔

    A post shared by The Vegan Butcher’s Choice (@veganbutcherbelgium) on

    Other winners in the fifth edition of the awards include Greenway (which has restaurant locations in Ghent, Leuven, Antwerp and Brussels) for the best vegan burger, Peas bakery in Hasselt for the best vegan pastries and Lento restaurant, also in Hasselt, for the best vegan dinner.

    The winners were decided upon based upon the votes of nearly 5,000 people.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job