Brussels business wins best newcomer in 2019 Belgian Vegan Awards

The Vegan Butcher's Choice catering company was launched in the spring of 2019. Credit: The Vegan Butcher's Choice/Facebook.

A Brussels-based catering business called The Vegan Butcher’s Choice has been voted the most remarkable newcomer in 2019’s Belgian Vegan Awards.

Launched in the spring of 2019, the catering company was set up by Belgo-Italian couple Federica Boddi and Benoit Van Den Broeck. It specialises in artisan vegan meats and cheeses and produces all of its 100% vegan food locally in its Brussels atelier. The couple cater for large events, as well as meetings at the European institutions.

Some of the options on the catering menu include the ‘Happy Steak’, made from seitan (gluten), red beans and chickpea flour, ‘Chicken Hugs’, made from seitan (gluten) and chickpeas and ‘Sweet Blue’ vegan blue cheese, made from organic cashew nuts.

Other winners in the fifth edition of the awards include Greenway (which has restaurant locations in Ghent, Leuven, Antwerp and Brussels) for the best vegan burger, Peas bakery in Hasselt for the best vegan pastries and Lento restaurant, also in Hasselt, for the best vegan dinner.

The winners were decided upon based upon the votes of nearly 5,000 people.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times